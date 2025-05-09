Fire crews from across the county help tackle large blaze in Worksop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Joint Control Room were called about this incident at around 2pm today (Friday, May 9) and fire crews have been working hard at the scene to get the fire under control.
The fire contained cylinders and containers so it was giving off a lot of smoke and occasionally a loud bang.
Group Manager Tom Staples said: “I would like to confirm that this isn't an explosion, as is being speculated on social media.
“Please avoid the area where possible and if you're local, keep your doors and windows closed.”
The fire is now under control, however firefighters will remain on scene to continue their work and to fully extinguish the fire.
They're likely to be in attendance at this incident for the next few hours.
Although the smoke plume has now gone, it is still advised for local residents to keep their doors and windows closed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.