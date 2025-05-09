Fire crews from across the county help tackle large blaze in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters from Worksop, Edwinstowe, Warsop, Ashfield and Mansfield Fire Station were called to a fire on Tranker Lane, Worksop, in addition to fire crews from Derbyshire and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Joint Control Room were called about this incident at around 2pm today (Friday, May 9) and fire crews have been working hard at the scene to get the fire under control.

The fire contained cylinders and containers so it was giving off a lot of smoke and occasionally a loud bang.

Group Manager Tom Staples said: “I would like to confirm that this isn't an explosion, as is being speculated on social media.

Fire crews from across Nottinghamshire were called to a fire on Tranker Lane, Worksop

“Please avoid the area where possible and if you're local, keep your doors and windows closed.”

The fire is now under control, however firefighters will remain on scene to continue their work and to fully extinguish the fire.

They're likely to be in attendance at this incident for the next few hours.

Although the smoke plume has now gone, it is still advised for local residents to keep their doors and windows closed.