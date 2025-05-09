Fire crews from across the county help tackle large blaze in Worksop

By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th May 2025, 17:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters from Worksop, Edwinstowe, Warsop, Ashfield and Mansfield Fire Station were called to a fire on Tranker Lane, Worksop, in addition to fire crews from Derbyshire and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Joint Control Room were called about this incident at around 2pm today (Friday, May 9) and fire crews have been working hard at the scene to get the fire under control.

The fire contained cylinders and containers so it was giving off a lot of smoke and occasionally a loud bang.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Group Manager Tom Staples said: “I would like to confirm that this isn't an explosion, as is being speculated on social media.

Fire crews from across Nottinghamshire were called to a fire on Tranker Lane, WorksopFire crews from across Nottinghamshire were called to a fire on Tranker Lane, Worksop
Fire crews from across Nottinghamshire were called to a fire on Tranker Lane, Worksop

“Please avoid the area where possible and if you're local, keep your doors and windows closed.”

The fire is now under control, however firefighters will remain on scene to continue their work and to fully extinguish the fire.

They're likely to be in attendance at this incident for the next few hours.

Although the smoke plume has now gone, it is still advised for local residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

Related topics:WorksopEdwinstoweWarsopAshfieldDerbyshireSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice