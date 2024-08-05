Fire and rescue crews across Nottinghamshire practice water safety over the weekend

Fire and rescue crews across Nottinghamshire have been practicing their water safety skills over the weekend.

Not many people are aware, but sadly, those who accidentally drown in open water had no intention of entering it in the first place.

If you ever see anyone struggling in water, call 999 – never enter the water, as you never know if you'll be able to get out.

In warmer weather, you might think that taking a dip in a river or reservoir is the perfect way to cool down, but this couldn't be further from the truth.

What might look tranquil and peaceful can be hiding dangers that might take you by surprise, such as strong currents, a cold temperature, and items below the surface.

That's why Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking you to only enter the water in areas staffed by lifeguards, and whether this is your local swimming pool or the beach – take care.

What lies beneath the surface?

Although water might look calm, you might be surprised to learn that appearances can be deceptive.

Currents are often very strong and can get the better of even the strongest swimmers.

This is why you should never ignore warnings signs indicating deep water and strong currents.

As well as currents; plants, reeds, and rocks can also be present below the surface of the water.

Coldwater shock

Even on the hottest of days, water can still be extremely cold, and you might not know the effects this can have on your body.

Immediately after jumping into the water, your movements are likely to be impaired due to the cold, and it is likely that you will be gasping due to the shock of the temperature.

Cold water shock can turn what started as fun into a tragedy very quickly.

What to do

If you see someone in the water – you should always call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service and ambulance.

For a full rundown on how to stay safe in water, visit: www.notts-fire.gov.uk/community/outdoor-safety/water-safety

If you end up in the water, you can prolong your life by slowing down the rate at which your body cools down.

The best way to do this is to float, not swim.