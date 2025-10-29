Find your perfect workout: The best gyms in Bassetlaw, reviewed by Google users.

With the right atmosphere and equipment, you can beat the dark-night blues and stay on track with your fitness goals, all while keeping warm indoors.
This guide highlights the top-rated gyms across Bassetlaw, as recommended by Google reviewers.
We've sifted through the reviews to give you a clear, community-backed picture of what each gym offers, from the equipment and cleanliness to the overall atmosphere and staff friendliness to help you find a local fitness centre that aligns with your goals and provides the positive workout environment you're looking for.
1. Local gyms in Bassetlaw
Some of the best gyms in the area according to Google Reviews Photo: Unsplash
2. Warehouse Gym and Kitchen
Warehouse Gym and Kitchen, Stadium Cl, Worksop S81 7BQ: This highly-rated, large gym offers a "hardcore" atmosphere but is also praised for its friendly staff and clean, well-equipped space. It is open late on weekdays and offers a broad range of equipment for different training styles. Users gave it 4.9 stars out of 164 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps
3. Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness, Unit 2, Retail Park, Sandy Ln, Babbage Way, Worksop S80 1UJ: Open 24/7 with secure access, this gym has a welcoming community atmosphere and a range of modern cardio and weight training equipment. Reviews consistently praise the friendly staff. Users gave it 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps
4. Worksop Leisure Centre
Worksop Leisure Centre, Valley Rd, Worksop S81 7EN: This is a great, all-around option that includes a gym with new equipment, a 25-meter swimming pool, and exercise classes. Its pricing is considered reasonable and offers good value for money. Users gave it 4.3 stars out of 403 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps