Find volunteering opportunities in Nottinghamshire thanks to new Big Help Out app

There are just under two weeks to go to the Big Help Out on the Bank Holiday Monday of the Coronation weekend.

Hundreds of thousands of volunteering opportunities hosted by more than 1,500 charities have now been made available via the Big Help Out app.

Nottinghamshire Council is calling for communities to embrace the opportunity to get involved with local organisations needing volunteer support.

The Big Help Out app has now launched

This could be on Monday, May 8, at another event, or for a small amount of time each week.

The aim of the initiative is to get people out into their communities, meeting new people, learning new skills, and making a difference.

Local charities and organisations are also encouraged to register with the app to advertise the opportunities in their communities.

Organisations will find all the information you need to plan and register an event on the app, or by visiting thebighelpout.org.uk

Joining the Big Help Out could not be simpler, just visit the app to find out what is being organised near you. You will find volunteering opportunities big and small, with something to suit helping hands of all shapes and sizes.

The Big Help Out is a formal part of the Coronation celebrations, is supported by the Together Coalition and was devised by Britain’s leading charities, including household names like The Scouts, Royal Voluntary Service, Guide Dogs and thousands of smaller local groups.

Organisers hope for an unprecedented community mobilisation, not only to mark an event of national significance and underscore the central role volunteering plays in our national story, but to inspire a new generation of volunteers.

Ceremonials Minister Stuart Andrew said: "The Big Help Out will shine a spotlight on the power of volunteering to help our communities. It is a tribute to His Majesty The King's lifetime of public service and a wonderful way to begin this new age.