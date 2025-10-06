Find the best pampering: Bassetlaw's top-rated beauty salons and nail bars on Google

Based on Google's highest-rated reviews, this guide highlights the best beauty salons and nail bars in the Bassetlaw area, praised for their exceptional service, relaxing atmosphere, and professional results.
Whether you're a local or just visiting, these top picks will help you find a reliable and highly-regarded destination for all your beauty needs.
1. "Kala" Hair & Beauty
"Kala" Hair & Beauty at 20 Gateford Rd, Worksop S80 1EB: Rated 4.9 stars out of 72 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps
2. Mollywood Beauty
Mollywood Beauty at Manor Farm Styrrup Road, Oldcotes, S81 8JB: Received 5-stars out of 14 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps
3. Tumy Nails
Tumy Nails, 25A Scrooby Rd, Harworth, DN11 8JW: Rated 5-stars out of 45 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Palms
The Palms at 2 Grasmere Rd, Worksop S81 0NH: Rated 4.8 stars out of 86 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps