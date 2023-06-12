Find out more about a career in Forensic Mental Health at Rampton Hospital's recruitment event in Worksop

Nottinghamshire Healthcare is a major provider of mental health services within the East Midlands which includes low and medium secure hospitals and also includes Rampton High Secure hospital in Retford.

The recruitment event is taking place on Saturday, June 17, at Worksop Town Hall from 10am to 2pm.

Roles available include healthcare assistants, registered nurses and nursing associates as well as a range of non-clinical roles.

Chance to find out more about a career in Forensic Mental Health

First stage walk-in interviews for some roles will be available on the day, however, if preferred you will have the option to interview at a different time.

Please make sure you bring some photo ID along, such as a passport or driving license.