Find out more about a career in Forensic Mental Health at Rampton Hospital's recruitment event in Worksop

If you’re interested in developing or starting your NHS career within Forensic Mental Health, specifically within a High Secure environment, then you can find out more at a recruitment event in Worksop.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Healthcare is a major provider of mental health services within the East Midlands which includes low and medium secure hospitals and also includes Rampton High Secure hospital in Retford.

The recruitment event is taking place on Saturday, June 17, at Worksop Town Hall from 10am to 2pm.

Roles available include healthcare assistants, registered nurses and nursing associates as well as a range of non-clinical roles.

Chance to find out more about a career in Forensic Mental Health
First stage walk-in interviews for some roles will be available on the day, however, if preferred you will have the option to interview at a different time.

Please make sure you bring some photo ID along, such as a passport or driving license.

If you have any queries or would like to find out more email [email protected]

