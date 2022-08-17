News you can trust since 1895

Final tally of Worksop Zumbathon event for Ukraine comes in at a whopping £3,000

The final figures for a Zumbathon charity event in Worksop has revealed it raised over £3,000 for Ukrainian refugees.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:53 pm

A Zumbathon fundraiser held earlier this year has raised a total of £3131.25 with gift aid for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Nic Pelham and her daughter, Kaisha, owners of Elanic Fitness, held the event at St Anne’s Hall for two hours of Zumba, and almost 200 prizes to be won through tombolas, raffles, and games.

The event raised £1,600 on the day alone, plus almost £500 from the organisers – and much more from online raffles organised by friends. All of this surpassed the duo’s goal of raising £2,500.

Nic Pelham and daughter Kaisha organised a fun event in Worksop to raise money for Ukraine.

Most Popular

Nic Pelham said: “The day went down a storm and although the footfall was quite low, those who came were very generous and everyone enjoyed it and the help was amazing.

"I can’t thank everyone that came along and did their part enough.”

Read More

Read More
Retford’s Party in the Square returns for Bank Holiday - with ‘stellar’ line-up
WorksopUkraine