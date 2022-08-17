Final tally of Worksop Zumbathon event for Ukraine comes in at a whopping £3,000

A Zumbathon fundraiser held earlier this year has raised a total of £3131.25 with gift aid for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Nic Pelham and her daughter, Kaisha, owners of Elanic Fitness, held the event at St Anne’s Hall for two hours of Zumba, and almost 200 prizes to be won through tombolas, raffles, and games.

The event raised £1,600 on the day alone, plus almost £500 from the organisers – and much more from online raffles organised by friends. All of this surpassed the duo’s goal of raising £2,500.

Nic Pelham and daughter Kaisha organised a fun event in Worksop to raise money for Ukraine.

Nic Pelham said: “The day went down a storm and although the footfall was quite low, those who came were very generous and everyone enjoyed it and the help was amazing.