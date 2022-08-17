Final tally of Worksop Zumbathon event for Ukraine comes in at a whopping £3,000
The final figures for a Zumbathon charity event in Worksop has revealed it raised over £3,000 for Ukrainian refugees.
A Zumbathon fundraiser held earlier this year has raised a total of £3131.25 with gift aid for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine humanitarian appeal.
Nic Pelham and her daughter, Kaisha, owners of Elanic Fitness, held the event at St Anne’s Hall for two hours of Zumba, and almost 200 prizes to be won through tombolas, raffles, and games.
The event raised £1,600 on the day alone, plus almost £500 from the organisers – and much more from online raffles organised by friends. All of this surpassed the duo’s goal of raising £2,500.
Most Popular
-
1
Disruption and flood alerts in Worksop as thunderstorms sweep over town
-
2
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after young woman found dead
-
3
‘The worst I’ve ever seen’: Worksop residents react to flash flood which blew out canal wall and swamped cars
-
4
Worksop nuisance banned from town centre for abusive language and drinking alcohol
-
5
Appeal after several women punched in 'random’ Worksop town centre attack
Nic Pelham said: “The day went down a storm and although the footfall was quite low, those who came were very generous and everyone enjoyed it and the help was amazing.
"I can’t thank everyone that came along and did their part enough.”