Final demolition works underway at the site of Worksop home explosion

The final demolition and clearance works to three homes damaged at the site of a Worksop explosion is underway.

Nottinghamshire Police has concluded its crime scene investigation at the site of the explosion on John Street, Worksop, which led to the death of 53-year-old David Howard on April 12.

A 43-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed while investigations continue.

Nearby homes and cars were damaged by the blast, with 14 households being unable to their homes due to the police cordon.

Scene of explosion at a house in John Street, Worksop.

David Armiger, chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council, previously told Notts TV three homes – including the one involved in the explosion and the two neighbouring properties – must be demolished.

In an updated statement he added: “The site cordon has now been significantly reduced and will remain in place to cover the final demolition and clearance works to the properties at 24, 26 and 28 John Street.

“Once this work is completed, we will board and secure access to the site, with only the pavement outside these street numbers remaining closed.”

The wider investigation into the tragic event continues, but the site has now been handed over to the council’s building control team.

Mr Armiger added: “[They] continue to liaise with affected residents and their insurance companies, ensuring that it is safe for people to return to their homes. We recommend all properties undergo gas and electric checks as well as a further structural survey.

“The weeks following the explosion have been a very difficult and challenging time for the residents of John Street, including those outside the cordon who have all had their lives and daily routines upended.

“I would like to thank everybody for their patience and understanding during this time.

“I would also like to thank council staff, emergency service colleagues and all the partner agencies who have supported residents throughout this incident.

“Finally, our thoughts remain with the friends and family of David Howard who sadly lost his life.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, who is leading the investigation, previously said in a statement: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“While we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.

“Our inquiries are continuing and I would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please contact us as soon as possible.”