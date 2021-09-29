The show will be returning with a Christmas special for its fifth anniversary at the North Notts Arena on November 26.

The last chance to audition for the show is on Tuesday October 5.

Auditions will take place at North Notts Arena, on Eastgate, from 7pm.

2019 winner, Richard Harvey.

To secure an audition spot send you name, age and talent to [email protected]

Over the past four years, Worksop’s Got Talent has won four awards, sold out four times with 700 people attending yearly, and raised almost £40,000 for blindness charity Retina UK.

Planning is well underway for the biggest show yet and next week organisers are set to announce the first celebrity judge.