Filmmaker seeks memories for new documentary series about the American Adventure

The entrance to the American Adventure theme park.

Rides such as the Buffalo Stampede, Runaway Train, Rocky Mountain Rapids and The Missile were all popular features at the American Adventure site near Ilkeston.

The park for many years had a number of large white-knuckle attractions, but in 2005 was re-themed as a 'family' park aimed at the under-14 market.

In January 2007, the owners announced that it would not reopen for the new season and the rides would be sold off.

Visitors enjoying the Buffalo Stampede ride at The American Adventure.

Now, it has been announced that a brand new six-part documentary will bring the park to life again – helping residents to relive those good old days.

The American Adventure Theme Park page on Facebook announced the new series, which will be created by OnTrack Productions, this week.

A post stated: “OnTrack Productions are proud to announce that we are currently developing a six-part documentary series based on the history of the American Adventure theme park.

“We are looking for people to interview for their memories, stories and information.

“We are also looking for people to be involved with fact checking information, to make this series as accurate as possible.

“If you would be interested in helping with this exciting project, please get in touch.”

The film production company wants to ensure the theme park’s memory will live on forever, as the site will soon be transformed into residential properties and retirement homes.

Zach Moore, creative director of OnTrack Productions, added: “The American Adventure brand is one that is close to my heart, as it is millions of people around the world.

“Without American Adventure there would be no OnTrack Productions, and we want to pay tribute to its past and its place in all our hearts.”

The first episode of the new documentary, entitled ‘The Best Of British’, will be available in the summer for free on YouTube and Facebook.