The event, which celebrates the legacy of the world’s most famous outlaw, will this year run over seven weekends until the end of August.

This weekend, the festival begins with Sherwood Forest’s first ever outdoor cinema event on Saturday July 16, with Disney’s Robin Hood at 4pm and the 2001 medieval blockbuster A Knight’s Tale at 7pm.

Next weekend, on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July, will see the jousting begin with the fabulous Knights of Nottingham historical equine display team. There will be entertainment including music, magic, comedy from the madcap Medieval Maniax, and storytelling.

Jess Dumoulin, visitor experience manager at Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest, said: “We know many people have waited a very long time to come back to the Robin Hood Festival and it’s brilliant to be able to confirm its return this summer.

“The pandemic meant that we lost two years of this great event, which has been so popular with visitors over almost four decades. We hope to really capture the spirit of the Middle Ages, the time that the legends of Robin Hood took root.”

