Fewer Nottinghamshire young people committing crime despite high-profile incidents
The county has seen several high-profile crimes involving juveniles in recent months, including two teenagers convicted of a murder at a Nottingham skate park.
However, figures show fewer under-18s are actually entering the criminal justice system overall, both nationally and locally.
Just over 1,400 Nottinghamshire children were considered ‘first time entrants’ in the 12 months to April 2024, meaning they had received their first reprimand, warning, caution or conviction.
This was a rate of 130 entrants per 100,000 residents, down from 144 per 100,000 the previous year.
The re-offending rate for local under-18s in the justice system is nearly half of the national average – 19 per cent compared to 32 per cent.
Youth Justice Services aims to keep the number of under-18s taken into custody or entering the criminal justice system for the first time to a minimum.
Community orders, such as unpaid work, are sometimes used to divert young people away from prison.
A report which will go before Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet today (September 26) says the area is beating national averages.
“Both nationally and locally, there are fewer young people experiencing incarceration and a drive to support young people through community orders,” it says.
“In Nottinghamshire, the numbers of young people remanded or sentenced to custody has reduced year-on-year and is well under the national average.”
The report suggests recent high-profile incidents are exceptions, and crime levels amongst young people are generally on the decline.