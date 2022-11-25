On December 3 and 4, visitors can book a crafty event to make their own Christmas wreaths by using natural materials gathered from the conservation work carried out at Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest.

With expert guidance on hand, participants will be able to create a fancy festive design which would grace any front door for a price of £30, or discounted for RSPB members.

That same weekend will also see the launch of the Robin Robin Adventure Trail – inspired by Aardman Animation’s film.

Sherwood Forest will be celebrating Christmas in medieval style.

The trail will take place until the first week of January, allowing families to find the characters from Robin’s escapades as they make their way through the forest.

Visitors can also join Robin Hood in his Mission: Merry Christmas as the Sheriff of Nottingham threatens to cancel the festive celebrations.

On December 4, the public is invited to get into the Christmas spirit as the Dukeries Singers perform a selection of festive favourites in the amphitheatre at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre.

Finally, on the last weekend before Christmas, a series of performances, activities and stalls will be entertaining visitors in the forest.

On December 17, guests will be asked to ‘cry Christmas’ in a medieval event in choosing this year’s Lord of Misrule to lead the Yuletide fun.

The Lord of Misrule will temporarily take control of the forest from the Sheriff, and allow Robin Hood and his outlaws to emerge from the trees to partake in the merry-making.