Festival Of Food and Drink line-up released with popular TV chef and baker

Held at Clumber Park, Worksop, on Saturday September 18 and Sunday 19 2021, friend of the festival Phil Vickery will appear on Saturday. Phil is best known as the chef on ITV’s This Morning having appeared for over 16 years.

On Sunday, Great British Bake Off’s Karen Wright will be bringing her larger-than-life baking skills to the cookery theatre.

Karen will be joined by Michelin star chef Jean Christophe Novelli and local chef Anmarie Spaziano, best known as the brains behind Annie’s Burger Shack in Nottingham Lace Market.

Annie, from New England, USA, launched the first burger shack in 2009 and now host in a Grade 2 listed Lace factory and served a menu of 34 burgers.

The Festival of Food and Drink brings together around 150 artisan food and drink producers from the local area and beyond. Celebrity chefs host demonstrations and autograph signings while the School of Artisan Food offers workshops for both adults and children.

The festival is one of the biggest event of its kind in Bassetlaw, and guarantees live music throughout the weekend, with the stage area surrounded by street food vendors, cocktail bars, breweries and Pop-Up Cafes.

Tickets start from just £10 in advance for the Festival of Food and Drink with free admission to see the cookery demonstrations by the chefs.