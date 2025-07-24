Fears over 'destruction of beautiful countryside' as huge solar farm in Nottinghamshire is considered by Government

There are fears over the “destruction of our beautiful countryside” as plans for a solar farm covering the area of 2,800 football pitches take a step forward.

The One Earth solar farm, which would sit across the south of Dunham-on-Trent, near East Markham in Nottinghamshire, and stretch across the Lincolnshire border, is currently being considered by Government inspectors.

PS Renewables and Danish energy company Ørsted have submitted the plans for the development, which will be located within the borders of West Lindsey, Bassetlaw and Newark and Sherwood districts.

The solar farm would be able to generate up to 740MW of electricity – enough energy to power more than 200,000 homes.

Updated plans for the One Earth Solar farm

Due to its size, the project has been categorised as a ‘Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project’ (NSIP).

This means planning permission will be determined by Labour’s Ed Miliband, secretary of state for energy security and net zero, rather than the local councils, following an examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

The examination began at the start of July, and is expected to last six months.

As part of the process, Newark and Sherwood District Council – a statutory consultee – has now submitted its local impact assessment for consideration.

At an Extraordinary Planning Committee meeting on Monday councillors agreed to delegate the report to officers for submission – but not without first raising concerns.

Coun Linda Dales (Con), who represents the Collingham ward, said: “I’ve not encountered any opposition in general, in principle, to solar farms or production of solar energy – I’ve just put solar panels on my own roof – it is about proportionality and the significant impact this is going to have on this part of Collingham ward.

“One of the concerns for the residents in that area are the significant unanswered questions that remain.

“The first of which is what would happen in the event of a significant pollution event from the BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems)?

“There is a lot of it, thousands of lithium-ion batteries sited within 50 metres of a large water treatment farm. We are in the drinking water catchment area here which produces two million litres of drinking water a day for the city of Lincoln.

“Fire and attempts to put out fire would release hazardous [pollutants] into that water supply, and as yet we’ve seen no reasonable assessment of what the damage would be – and what measures there would be to correct it.”

Coun Dales added there were further concerns over noisy inverters – crucial components that convert electricity generated by solar panels into a current suitable for the grid – and future contamination from the underground cables.

Coun Adrian Amer (Ind) said he feared for the “destruction of our beautiful countryside”, and added: “I am just getting more and more furious about this as time goes on.

“Coun Dales very politely said this is going to have a significant impact. You can say that again. It is going to have a huge impact on all of us, our friends, our families, our children, and grandchildren.”

Further worries over the potential “catastrophic losses” of bird species in the area were raised by the committee.

The solar farm is expected to span an area covering 3,494 acres, and will have a lifespan of 60 years.

Once the examination period ends in December, a final report will be drafted by the Planning Inspectorate before submission to the Energy Secretary.

A decision is expected in around spring 2026.