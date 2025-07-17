Farmer opening new dog exercise field near Retford ‘not confident’ it will bring in enough money

Plans for a new dog exercise field in Bassetlaw have been approved, but the farmer who will run it says he is “not confident” it will bring in enough business to support his farm.

Mr Ian Bingham of Field Farm in Retford Road, East Drayton, submitted plans for the pet field to Bassetlaw District Council in February 2025 and the authority approved them on Friday, July 11.

Now, an unused grazing paddock at the farm – last used in 2015 for cattle – will be used to host dog owners.

While plans say the new exercise paddock is “much-needed” in the community, papers say it will play a “vital role in supporting the long-term viability and sustainability of the farming business” at the farm.

Documents say: “The agricultural sector is currently facing unprecedented challenges, including rising input costs, fluctuating commodity prices, and increasing regulatory pressures.”

One financial burden facing some farms is the incoming changes to inheritance tax from the government.

Farmers do not currently have to pay this tax when their family’s business is handed down to them, but this 100 per cent relief will only apply to the first £1 million worth of assets from April 2026.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Mr Bingham said: “Since we’ve come out of European Union and the [government] subsidiary payments are phasing out, the only things [financially] coming into place is the wildflower and environment things we can do.

“We’re a smaller farm under 400 acres – it doesn’t pay for itself. We’ve looked into various things, like Airbnb. The reason we’ve gone for a dog field is that the costs are lower.

“For a long time, farming has lost money, and the subsidiary has kept us going.

“The bigger the farm is the more you can dilute the costs down, the smaller you are, the more every change hits you.”

Mr Bingham says the government’s payments to farmers for growing wildflowers have paid him better than growing crops.

The government provides farmers with the ‘Sustainable Farming Incentive’ if they grow wildflowers. This is part of a wider scheme promoting sustainable agriculture and environmental protection.

But the farmer says he is “not confident” the new dog paddock will bring in enough money to the farm on its own and says he is still “exploring other avenues” for income.

Dog owners will be able to book half-hour or one-hour slots for their dogs, but opening hours have not yet been confirmed.

Mr Bingham told the LDRS slots could be available from as early as 7am during the week and could run until between 8pm and 9pm between May until the end of August.

Six-feet tall dog-proof fencing will feature around the paddock for security, with documents stating the fence’s design “will blend with the local landscape to minimise visual impact”.

The site will be accessible from from Retford Road and include four parking spaces – plans say pedestrian access will be provided.