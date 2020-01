Organisers of a Christmas charity gift collection at G4S in Worksop say they have been overwhelmed by the response they have received.

Ellen Green and Lynne Dickinson organised the collection for gifts to be distributed by Age UK to the elderly and Barnardo's to children and teenagers that are young carers or are in underprivileged situations.

Ellen and Lynne want to thank their work colleagues, friends and family and everyone who contributed to the collection.