Family of Worksop mum launch fundraising bid after horror accident left her fighting for life in Turkey

The family of a Worksop mum who sustained life-threatening injuries after a trike crash in Turkey have launched a fundraising mission to bring her home.

What began as a dream family holiday in Alanya, Turkey, has turned into a nightmare for the Harrsion family after the devastating accident left their mother in intensive care.

The family from Langold are now desperately trying to raise funds to foot medical bills and bring Sharon home.

Sharon Harrison is currently in intensive care with a fractured skull, broken wrists and knees after the trike she had rented careered into a marble wall.

Sharon’s devastated family have launched a desperate fundraising bid to raise the £100,000 needed to foot mounting medical bills and the cost of arranging specialist transport to return Sharon to the UK for further care.

The family say the travel insurance won’t cover the costs.

Daughter Emma Perry said: “As a family we're looking at a 100k bill for Sharon's medical costs and her flight home.”

The family had been enjoying a much-needed break in the popular coastal resort when tragedy struck.

She was rushed to a local hospital following the smash, where she remains in intensive care, receiving treatment.

“Everything that could go wrong, did,” said a family member “We came here to make memories together, but it’s turned into the worst experience of our lives. We’re just praying we can get her home safely.”

The family now faces mounting medical bills and the enormous cost of arranging specialist transport to return Sharon to the UK for further care.

To help cover these costs the family has launched a GoFundMe campaign and are appealing to the public for support.

Daughter Emma Perry said: “We’re so grateful for everyone’s kindness, every pound helps us get one step closer to bringing mum home.

"Sharon is one of the kindest and most generous people we know — always ready to help others, and now she needs our help. Every contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward her medical treatment and getting her safely home.

“Your support will help Sharon get home where she can start recovering.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any help you can give.”

To donate visit https://gofund.me/362a64940