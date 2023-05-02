George Appleyard, who attends Whaley Thorns Primary School, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, epilepsy, short bowel disease, bilateral hip dislocation and an abnormal vascular system, among other complications.

He lives with his parents and siblings in Langwith.

However, they were told last year that expensive adaptations would need to be made to the home in order to ensure that George could continue to live there safely.

George Appleyard's family need to raise £13,000 to fund home adaptations

It was estimated the extensive refurbishments would cost £86,000.

George’s family were able to access Government support to cover a portion of those costs, but, because both his parents work, they were left to foot £46,000 themselves.

Claire Rodgers, George’s mum, said the pressure had added an enormous amount of stress on the family.

She said: “We had an initial assessment and they basically said the whole of the downstairs would need doing in one go, in order for George to be able to continue living safely at the home.

“It’s incredibly stressful because we keep being reminded by the adaptation team that we need to secure the funds.

“We only qualified for a basic adaption grant from council as we work. However, we have been told that to keep him at home, we must adapt the house to meet his needs.

“We have had amazing support from the community, but obviously with the cost of living, we are just not sure where to go next.”

George was born at 28 weeks and one day and was described by his mum as “the most amazing, smiley boy you’ll ever meet”.

She said the adaptations, which include a wet room, would help give him the best quality of life possible.

She said: “The adaptations would mean everything. It would mean we are able to give George the quality of life that he deserves, because he didn’t ask to be disabled and it feels as though he is being punished because of it.

“Getting the adaptations would mean he would not be restricted where he can go and he would be able to be wherever the family is at all times.”