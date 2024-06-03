Family and friends of Retford teen Jacob Crompton speak out following his funeral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family and friends of Retford teenager Jacob Crompton whose body was found in a river following a frantic five week search have thanked mourners who attended his funeral.

Mourners gathered at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Retford to pay their respects followed by a private burial at Retford Cemetery.

A post on a social media page set up when Jacob first went missing read: “A massive heartfelt thank you to all those who attended to celebrate Jacob’s life, and to show support and pay their respects to Jacob’s wonderful family.“The overwhelming kindness and support the family have received since March 24th has been nothing short of phenomenal."Humanity at its finest.”

Specialist teams had been carrying out extensive land and water searches after 19-year-old Jacob Crompton was reported missing from Retford on Sunday 24 March.

Jacob Crompton, aged 19

Sadly, a body was found in the River Idle, north of Retford, on April 27.

Money has poured in for his grieving family after a fundraising campaign was set up in the wake of the tragedy with nearly £7,000 raised.

The fundraising campaign was set up to raise £5,000 but will continue to raise cash for the volunteer search and rescue teams who were involved in the search for Jacob.

Steve Casey the celebrant at the funeral posted on the page: “Jacob was celebrated yesterday with smiles and even laughter as on family and friends behalf his life story was recalled.“Everybody present did him proud.“His Brother and friends carrying him on his final journey and the incredible attendance paying their respects.“This post is to convey to you all the heartfelt gratitude and sincerest thanks felt by his parents Mark and Nicola, brother Niall and sisters Emily and Rachel for the unconditional love and support afforded them during the search for Jacob and condolences received following the news he had tragically passed.“A gesture that emphasises just what a special family they are, to want their appreciation be shared with every single one of you.“I know I speak on behalf of every one of us when I tell them that the dignity, strength and courage they demonstrated during the most incomprehensibly heartbreaking of times is something so special and so so inspirational.”