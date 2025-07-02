Fabulous photos of Worksop school leavers on prom nights in the area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:10 BST
Prom season has arrived, and we are sharing amazing photos of Year 11 leavers from secondary schools in the Worksop area.

As these students begin new journeys – whether through apprenticeships, college, or other pathways – they have said goodbye to their schools, teachers, and friends at a summer prom in style.

The following prom photos feature students from secondary schools in the Worksop area.

Thank you to our readers for sharing your fabulous photos with us at www.facebook.com/WGUNews.

Friends at Outwood Accadamy Portland.

1. 'Friends forever'

Friends at Outwood Accadamy Portland. Photo: Gillian Lee

English class from Outwood Academy Valley.

2. Prom night

English class from Outwood Academy Valley. Photo: Joanna Marsden

Kitty and her boyfriend, Cameron, attended the prom at Outwood Academy Valley.

3. Valley Prom 2025

Kitty and her boyfriend, Cameron, attended the prom at Outwood Academy Valley. Photo: Gem Finney-Laurence

Dinnington High School.

4. School leavers

Dinnington High School. Photo: Katrina Bierton

