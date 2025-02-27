Extra £4.5 million for Notts road repairs provided by combined authority

Nottinghamshire will get an extra £4.5 million for repairs to its damaged roads from the new regional combined authority.

The East Midlands Combined County Authority’s (EMCCA) met on February 24, to discuss funding and investment into major projects across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The committee meeting shed light on how much money the area will be getting to fund road repairs following doubt about how much extra

In December 2024 more than £75 million in government funding was announced for the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) to hand out to member councils for road repairs for the 2025/26 financial year.

Road repairs at Cross Lane, Blidworth, in January 2025

The figure was broken down and discussed in yesterday’s meeting.

The December Labour Government announcement was originally met with uncertainty by Nottinghamshire County Council leader, Sam Smith (Con), who told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “Each year [the council] receives funding to repair roads and I fear that [the] announcement will not result in an increase of what we usually receive.”

He told the LDRS the council currently gets £25 million in government funding for road maintenance.

The EMCCA meeting confirmed Nottinghamshire County Council will be getting £29,480,000 from the combined authority towards road maintenance for the 2025/26 financial year – around a £4.5 million increase on the council’s current road funding.

The authority has already invested £66 million in road repairs this financial year, such as resurfacing, pothole repairs and gully cleaning.

Speaking to the LDRS, Coun Smith said: “We welcome the increase in highways funding as repairing the roads, pavements and cleaning drains is the biggest priority of residents- they tell us that all the time- and it’s our priority.”

This is not the only increase in funding the county has seen for its damaged roads. The County Council earlier announced on February 6, an extra £3.3 million was going to be directly funnelled into repairing the county’s roads.

This extra cash came from the council receiving more in its final settlement from government than was originally expected.

EMCCA’s investment committee also read that the county council will be receiving nearly £4 million in funding for smaller transport schemes and a share of just over £21 million for bus stop improvements from the combined authority for 2025/26.

Speaking during the meeting, Rushcliffe Borough Council Leader, Neil Clarke (Con), said: “I previously made the comment that things have been a bit slow but now this is actually showing how the investment is actually manifesting itself and the money is starting to flow.

“Rest assured people will be knocking at the door quite regularly to get this extra investment, but I think this paper does show a very good start in unlocking the money and unlocking the investment.”

Speaking to the LDRS following the meeting, Coun Clarke added: “Things like extra investment in bus services, they benefit the residents of Rushcliffe who live in rural areas because the potential for additional investment in rural bus services, that’s important.”