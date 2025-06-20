Extra patrols after weapons recovered in Worksop

Officers recovered offensive weapons and swiftly arrested a man after spotting a BB gun sitting on the passenger seat of a van in Worksop.

Acting on intelligence, police searched the stationary vehicle on Ely Close, Worksop, after 9pm on Wednesday, June 18, and retrieved a machete, hatchet and two BB guns.

The driver of the van, after spotting the officers’ presence, made off on foot. However, he was quickly tracked down by police in nearby shrubbery.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and for possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.

He was also arrested on suspicion of using a motor vehicle without third party insurance and driving without a license. He has been released on bail as the investigation continues.

Chief Inspector Craig Berry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers acted quickly and professionally to take the suspect into custody and recover the weapons.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and the local neighbourhood policing team are conducting high-visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

“Carrying weapons like this in public is a serious offence and one that Nottinghamshire Police will always respond to.”