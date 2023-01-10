It follows calls from two Labour councillors to hold an all-day scrutiny meeting to ensure the authority is able to examine all the problems currently facing patients and NHS staff in Notts.

The council’s health scrutiny committee met on January 10, but only one item was on the agenda, the £5.6 million planned for extra surgery and diagnostic capacity at Newark Hospital, which is due to roll out in April.

Advertisement

However, the initial plan was for the meeting to also scrutinise issues with access to GP surgeries and potentially NHS dentistry across the county.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford.

Neither of the discussions was able to take place due to scheduling issues, meaning they have been pushed back until at least the next meeting on February 21.

The February meeting is also due to include a talk from Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust about current winter pressures and maternity.

Advertisement

The inclusion of potentially all three items on the same agenda led to concern councillors will not have enough time to scrutinise everything in detail.

Advertisement

Coun Mike Pringle and Coun Michelle Welsh called for a separate meeting to be scheduled so politicians have more opportunity to discuss all items in full.

Coun Pringle, member for Ollerton, said: “Because of the critical situation we find ourselves in, I’d ask we call an extraordinary meeting.

Advertisement

“Whether it takes until 3pm, 5pm, it’s important we are able to scrutinise things at this moment in time.”

It led to council officers agreeing to try to schedule a separate meeting between now and next month to discuss access to GP services.

Advertisement

The February 21 meeting would only include NUH to give councillors enough time to scrutinise hospital pressures and maternity.

The meeting scheduled for March 28 would then look into NHS dentistry across the county.

Advertisement

After the move was agreed, Coun Sue Saddington, committee chairman, said: “We know what you are trying to say.

“If we are getting outside people in – which is what this committee does – we have to go with their availability.

Advertisement