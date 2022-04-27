Councillor Sue Shaw pictured with the new TrailTale app, available on the app store now.

TrailTale and Bassetlaw District Council have teamed up to deliver an app to get residents and visitors exploring.

The app offers a variety of walking routes that range from 0.8 to 5.9 miles and include Blyth, Retford, Tuxford, Worksop and the Idle Valley Nature Reserve.

Trail Tale displays accurate turn-by-turn instructions as well as information about each area that has been put together with the help of local experts.

Users of the app can access facts, photos and maps during their walks and some routes featured by TrailTale also have an audio guide so you can listen as you go.

Councillor Sue Shaw, cabinet member for health and community well-being at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Walking has an array of benefits for both physical and mental health.

“If taking regular walks is new to you, using TrailTale is a brilliant way to introduce walking into your routine.

“You can use it to make your usual walks a little more engaging, by learning about Bassetlaw’s history and heritage whilst on the move.

“Using TrailTale is a great way for anyone to connect with their surroundings and spend more time outdoors.”

Rafi Ilivitzky, managing director of TrailTale, added: “It has been a great experience to explore the towns of Bassetlaw.

“Each town has a unique story to tell and following the sites in each route is a fascinating way to visit new places, as well as reacquaint oneself with the local history.”

Just search for TrailTale in your app store to find out more.