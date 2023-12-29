'Exciting' opportunities for aspiring playwrights in East Midlands at Mansfield theatre

Are you a playwright based in the East Midlands? If so, Mansfield Palace Theatre has an “exciting” opportunity for you to be involved in their Write Track programme and have your play come to life.

Mansfield Palace Theatre. Photo by Mansfield Council.

Mansfield Council is offering places for two Nottinghamshire playwrights to have their work developed and performed.

Based on the theme of ‘our planet’, the council is looking forward to seeing ideas for a play that is no more than 30 minutes in length.

There are two categories to apply for.

One category is for playwrights aged 16 to 19 years, and the second category is for playwrights aged 19 and over.

The chosen playwrights will have the opportunity to work with a professional director, a dramaturg, a maximum of four actors and the technical teams at Create Theatre and Mansfield Palace Theatre on Leeming Street.

Those interested in the opportunity can submit a play idea, along with the first ten pages or a completed script, of no more than 30 minutes in length before the January deadline.

While the play may contain any number of characters, the remit will be to write a play with a minimum of two actors and a maximum of four involved.

This play should not have been published or produced before.

The deadline for submission is Friday, January 5 2024.

Chosen plays will be announced on Monday, January 12.

The chosen plays draft two deadline is on Monday, February 28.