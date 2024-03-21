Exciting improvements underway at Langold Country Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Groundworks for a new Changing Places facility and separate Café pod to modernise amenities have started as part of the latest investment in the popular park.

£140k has come from the Council with additional funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Housing and Communities Changing Places Fund to support this.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy said: “These two pods are an exciting addition to Langold Country Park and will open the site to more residents and visitors and improve their experience even more.

“This shows the Council’s continuing investment in our parks and open spaces making sure they are accessible for all to enjoy.”

The addition of a Changing Places toilet to the park, featuring specialist equipment such as hoists, changing benches, adapted toilet and extra space for parents and carers, will support a person who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

Cllr Gillian Freeman, Vice Chair and Ward Member for Langold said: “I am looking forward to the arrival of these new pods and the difference they will make to people visiting this much-loved park.”

The pods, which are being built off site, are expected to be lifted into place in April replacing old structures, which were deemed no longer fit for purpose.

Some disruption is expected over the coming weeks as the site is prepared for the pods' arrival.