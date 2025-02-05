Excitement from supporters as Worksop Pride set to return this July

Organisers are excited to announce that Worksop Pride will return this July, marking its eighth event in the town centre.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worksop Pride, a family-friendly event that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, is scheduled to return to town on Saturday, July 12.

The festival was founded and organised by Crystal Lucas and was held at Worksop’s Masonic Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event's aim is to create a safe space for individuals within the community, empower LGBTQ+ people, and advocate for their rights.

Worksop Pride 2024.

Since its inception, the event has continued to grow and gain support from the community.

Crystal was also recently awarded a certification of achievement from Bassetlaw Council for ‘passion and dedication’ to Worksop Pride.

On Worksop Pride’s return, Crystal said: “Special thanks to the Charter Trustees and North Notts bid for pledging their support which will enable us to get started preparing for the event and we welcome support from other businesses, like we have had in previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Special thanks to the public for their support in making Pride the biggest event in Worksop’s calendar.”

The news was met with enthusiasm from the event's followers on Facebook, as many shared their excitement for this year’s upcoming event.

Crystal shared how organisers have already received the following message from one grateful supporter.

The supporter shared: “Just seen the fantastic news about Worksop Pride returning… It was a lovely surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Really was not expecting it this year. So many people will be so happy. Thank you for making it happen again.”

Crystal added: “Messages like this make all the effort worthwhile.”

To stay updated on the latest Worksop Pride 2025 news, visit worksoppride.co.uk/pride/.