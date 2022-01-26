David Smith, aged 72, has released a book written over lockdown which contains a series of suggestions and pointers that have helped him enrich his own life.

Happily married to Anne, David practices what he calls the GIFT of life - standing for gratitude, intention, feelings and trust.

He said: “I didn't tell my wife or anybody [about the book] until it was up for publishing, because ultimately, I didn't think I'd achieve it.”

David Smith's book, The Gift: A Strategy for a Better Life, is available on Amazon.

The Gift: A Strategy for a Better Life does not claim to be original, but rather an easy-read compilation of philosophy from the likes of Thich Nhat Hanh, Confucius, Sadhguru, Jesus and others, and his own experiences.

David, a former miner at Shireoaks Colliery and an ex-convict who served in prison alongside the infamous Buster Edwards, has experienced the highs and lows of a life, but only found true happiness when he ‘stopped looking’.

“In a way I just didn't appreciate life much, but I had a choice,” David said.

“I was the first person ever to commit a Barclaycard fraud, I got two years; I worked for a gangster in Strangeways prison.

“I'm not proud of these things, but these things happened to me - and then I got my act together.

“There were two roads to go down. There was turn left and ‘let's drink myself to oblivion’, or I could turn right and do something.

“I got seven coal lorries, I got 27 people working for me, I got holidays abroad, I got Jags - everything you could possibly wish for materially.

“But my life was unfulfilled, because what I was looking for was within me - not out there.

“And I believe that to be true for everyone, that you have to find inner peace before you can enjoy the world.

“Everything in that book is what I've learned.”

