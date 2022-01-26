Ex-criminal and former Worksop miner releases debut self-help book to help you live a happier life

Based on 50 years of lived experience, a Worksop man has revealed how he found happiness in his debut self-help book.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 7:00 am

David Smith, aged 72, has released a book written over lockdown which contains a series of suggestions and pointers that have helped him enrich his own life.

Happily married to Anne, David practices what he calls the GIFT of life - standing for gratitude, intention, feelings and trust.

He said: “I didn't tell my wife or anybody [about the book] until it was up for publishing, because ultimately, I didn't think I'd achieve it.”

David Smith's book, The Gift: A Strategy for a Better Life, is available on Amazon.

The Gift: A Strategy for a Better Life does not claim to be original, but rather an easy-read compilation of philosophy from the likes of Thich Nhat Hanh, Confucius, Sadhguru, Jesus and others, and his own experiences.

David, a former miner at Shireoaks Colliery and an ex-convict who served in prison alongside the infamous Buster Edwards, has experienced the highs and lows of a life, but only found true happiness when he ‘stopped looking’.

“In a way I just didn't appreciate life much, but I had a choice,” David said.

“I was the first person ever to commit a Barclaycard fraud, I got two years; I worked for a gangster in Strangeways prison.

“I'm not proud of these things, but these things happened to me - and then I got my act together.

“There were two roads to go down. There was turn left and ‘let's drink myself to oblivion’, or I could turn right and do something.

“I got seven coal lorries, I got 27 people working for me, I got holidays abroad, I got Jags - everything you could possibly wish for materially.

“But my life was unfulfilled, because what I was looking for was within me - not out there.

“And I believe that to be true for everyone, that you have to find inner peace before you can enjoy the world.

“Everything in that book is what I've learned.”

The book, published by Michael Terence Publishing in September 2021, is available to buy in paperback and as a Kindle e-book from Amazon.

