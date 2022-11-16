Worksop’s Christmas lights switch-on event is back again for 2022 to kickstart winter festivities across the town.

Held on Worksop’s Old Market Square, the popular free-to-attend event brought more than 10,000 people to the town last year – and this year’s is expected to be just as busy.

The event, organised by North Notts BID, will be held on Saturday, November 26, from noon-6.30pm.

November 26 will see Worksop's Christmas lights switched on.

The stage will be located on Old Market Square, outside Queen’s Building, with live entertainment planned throughout the day.

Bridge Street is set to have its biggest festive market to date, including fair rides and plenty of food and drink stalls for families to enjoy warm beverages and tasty treats while enjoying the performances.

Tribute band Complete Madness is scheduled to rock the stage as the festive lights around the town are turned on at 6pm, followed by a showcase of colourful fireworks.

Plus, the big man in red himself is expected to take time out of his busy schedule to attend the event.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive at North Notts Business Improvement District, said: “The Christmas events are always a memorable occasion for the district.

“The spectacle will be a great way to bring in the festive season, as we continue to deliver an exciting mix of new and returning much loved family events, all of which are part of the BID’s second term to enhance North Notts as a go to destination.

“These events are a staple inclusion in the district’s festivities and are great opportunities for families to sample and engage with local vendors, with a significant surge in footfall anticipated over the weekend.