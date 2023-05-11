Everything you need to know about the Nottinghamshire County Show 2023

Timings

The show’s public opening times are 9am until 5pm on Saturday, May 13.READ MORE: RAF Hawker Hurricane taking part in King Charles III's flypast to appear at Nottinghamshire County Show

Advertisement

Advertisement

TransportTo get to the show, please use the A17 and follow road signs for public use. Public parking will be available at the showground for all visitors for free.

How to get to this year's Nottinghamshire County Show at Newark Showground

If you have purchased forward parking, please use the A46 and follow forward parking road signs.

There is disabled parking which is separate to the main car park. To access this, please use the A46 and follow signs for disabled parking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Public car park opens from 8.30am.READ MORE: Nottinghamshire County Show set to inspire a new generation of gardeners and foodies

Shuttle BusVectare transport are running a 16-seater shuttle bus service throughout the day. Please note, the shuttle bus is limited on space and rides will be based on a first-come-first-served basis.

Bus Stop and pick up at the Showground will be located outside blue gate.

Tickets cost £4 for an adult, £2.50 for under 19’s, £9 for a group of four, and £2.50 for anyone with a valid ENCTS pass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vectare transport is running this service independently of Nottinghamshire County Show and any enquiries will need to be directed to them.

DetailsThere is not a cash point on site or cash back facilities available however, there are places with a cash point near the Showground that you can go to before the show.

The closest ones are Esso Petrol Station and Shell petrol station located A17 Winthorpe Roundabout, Newark NG24 2NY, Lincolnshire Co-op Collingham Food Store on High Street, Collingham, Newark NG23 7LB, Lincolnshire Co-op The Bridge Food Store on The Bridge, Lincoln Road, Newark NG24 2DQ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The good news is that you’re more than welcome to bring your well-behaved dogs with you to the show but they must be kept on a lead. Don’t forget you can enter the Family Fun Dog Show starting at noon, with entries open from 11am on the day in the Countryside Area.

If you have any other questions about the show, you can visit the FAQs page nottinghamshirecountyshow.com/visitor-faq/