Everything you need to know about Jess Glynne's cancelled Forest Live Sherwood Pines gig including how to get a refund

Here is everything you need to know about Jess Glynne's cancelled Sherwood Pines gig after her shock announcement today.

Following the announcement made today, June 27, fans of the 'Hold My Hand' star will be wondering how to claim back the money they spent on their tickets for tomorrow's cancelled Forest Live gig.

Jess Glynne.

The sold out gig which was meant to go ahead tomorrow was cancelled after the star revealed that she had be suffering with a throat problem.

Forestry England which runs the site near Edwinstowe, said ticket holders will be contacted by the places where they purchased them, including Ticketmaster, and their tickets will be refunded.

Tickets set fans back about £45.

Jess Glynne also cancelled gigs in Dalby Forest, near Pickering, on June 29, and Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, on July 5, after her vocal chords suffered a haemorrhage.

She said she will be resting for the next ten days.

Paul Weller's sold out gig at Sherwood Pines on Saturday, June 29, is still set to go ahead.

