Everything from birds of prey to belly dancers at Worksop family fun day

Laura Lacey said: "A huge thank you to everyone that came along to our Family Fun Day. We really appreciate the support from our local community and hope you all had a great day.

"Our demo ring featured local groups showcasing their talents. There was Rebecca’s Dance Studios who did two great energetic performances, the Zubaidah belly dancer did a lively demonstration which got the crowd shimmying, Dukeries Academy showed us their fab gymnastics display, Hawks of Steele had a very impressive interactive birds of prey exhibition including a gorgeous Golden Eagle, Rugbytots put on an enthusiastic demo of their rugby skills, and Start Rite Canine Centre got families and their dogs involved in a range of competitions including an agility course, fly ball, best handler and best in show.

"We also had the Harworth Archers and their have-a-go archery, Sheffield Inflatables brought along a selection of inflatable rides and games, Ritz Entertainment played a range of music, introduced the acts into the demo ring and kept everyone informed with the day’s itinerary, White Post Farm brought their animal road show which was well received by both children and adults alike, we had Mansfield Fire Museum with their display wagon and West Bassetlaw Police with their van which proved very popular with the youngsters.

"There were also some stalls on the field selling crafts, sweets, tombola and upcycled furniture. Manfredi’s burger and ice cream vans, StrEat Mobile and Little Miss Honey Bun cake van provided a variety of food and treats for all tastes.

"We also had an indoor craft fair with 30 stalls selling homemade crafts, cakes, jewellery, hair accessories, candles, raffles, face glitters, Henna tattoos and much more."

