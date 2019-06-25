Events in Worksop to celebrate Armed Forces Day

The Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion are proud to be hosting an Armed Forces Day celebration for the third year running.

The event is being held at Shireoaks Sports and Social Club on Saturday, June 29, on the National Armed Forces Day,

Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Adie Platts, Worksop Branch vice chairman, said: “At the Royal British Legion we are mostly known for our fantastic work of remembrance which is a more sombre affair.

“However Armed Forces Day is about celebrating our Armed Forces past and present and their families and loved ones that help and have helped them serve us and our country with such dedication.

“At Armed Forces Day we invite all the charities that support our Armed Forces to come show what they do and raise awareness for their causes.

“This is not just another Poppy Appeal event this is a fun day with the aim of celebration and there should be nothing sombre about it.”

The event starts with the Armed Forces Day Flag Raising at 11am until 4pm with live music, military stands including Aviation Heritage Wingless Wonders, Cadet Stands and demonstrations from Air, Sea, Army and Police Cadets, some Fantastic Motorbikes from local Split Links Motorcyle Club and the Royal British Legion Riders Branch. Kids Rides, Bouncy Slides and much more.

They even have a Combat Caterer serving up some of the squaddie staples.

There is also a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flights Dakota at 2.10pm.

Gamston Airport is also holding an event on Saturday, June 29, from 10am to 3pm.

A spokesman from the Gamston Airport Team said: “As part of the event we are offering planes to land for free if they have any armed forces identification.

“The invite has also gone out to other neighbouring airports in a hope to attract as many aircraft as possible. “We have allocated an aircraft hangar for the event so if the weather turns there is shelter to allow everything to run as smooth as possible.”

This event will be raising money for Help for Heroes and you will be able to see the RAF, Marines, Navy, Retford Air Cadets and many more.