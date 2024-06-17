Event to celebrate the Clumber Spaniel and its links with Clumber Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clumber Spaniel is a breed of working dog originally bred at Clumber Park in the eighteenth century at one time it was one of the most popular gundogs but has now fallen out of fashion and is now classified as a vulnerable breed by the kennel Club Clumber Spaniels were originally bred to flush game in the thick undergrowth of Sherwood Forest, although recently they have also been used to retrieve. Pedigree Clumbers are also shown and the bred makes a wonderful family pet .
This event is being organised by Walking with Clumbers, the Working Clumber Spaniel Society, and the Clumber Spaniel Club, in partnership with the National Trust. Any money raised will be donated to Clumber Park to support the project at Clumber Bridge to create bollards in the shape of Clumber Spaniels, to stand guard and help protect the Grade II listed monument for future generations.
Walks to the Kennels
There will be a walk at 10.30 am of about 60 Clumbers from Central Bark Café for members of Walking with Clumbers and visitors can meet and interact with the dogs in the Café before they set off on their walk round the Lake to the Kennels.
Members of the public, and their dogs, are invited to join the younger and older Clumbers on two shorter 30 minute guided walks from Central Bark and the Main car park to the Kennels via Lake Brew food outlet,and the Park Inn, at 11.30 am and 12.30pm
Events at the Kennels
Gates will open at 12 o’clock for everyone to bring their own picnic and celebrate National Picnic Week.
There will be a short talk and a static display on the Park, The Dukes, and their Dogs: looking at origins of the breed and their links with the Park from the mid-eighteen century to the present, at the Walking with Clumbers gazebo.
During the afternoon, the Working Clumber Spaniel Society will be giving a working demonstration, and members of the Society will be on hand to answer any questions about working dogs. In addition , they will organise a Scurry in which the public can send their dogs to retrieve a dummy against the clock. This fun event will be open to all dogs.
Demonstration by The Clumberjacks Obreedience Team who brought the unique style of the Clumber Spaniel to this year’s Crufts will also put their dogs through their paces.
The Clumber Spaniel Club will offer a Grooming Demonstration providing owners with a chance see how to change their dog’s ‘Hobbit Feet’ into neat feet. The Club will also be promoting the breed Rescue and Rehoming Scheme.
It is also hoped to include a demonstration of scent work in which trained Clumbers can “hunt the child.”
Competitions: Test your knowledge about Clumber Spaniels, their history and links to Clumber Park; and have a go at guessing the number of biscuits in the jar.will help raise money for the Bridge project.
All are welcome but visitors should park in the main Clumber Park car park not at the kennels or Hardwick village.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.