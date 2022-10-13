National Highways is due to begin resurfacing parts of lane 1 on the southbound and northbound carriageways. The team will also renew road markings, road studs and vehicle detector loops in this area.

While this work takes place, drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as weeknight closures are due to begin on this stetch of motorway from October 17.

Phil Jepps, National Highways programme delivery manager, said: “We are committed to creating safer and smoother journeys for everyone using this stretch of motorway.

Essential improvements are set to begin on M1 near Worksop

“To make sure we can carry out the work safely, we will need to close the motorway between these junctions overnight from Monday to Friday.

"We are doing this at night to minimise disruption, but we advise road users to allow more time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversions.”

Work will start on the southbound carriageway between junctions 31 and 30 on October 17. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the carriageway will be closed between 9pm and 6am, while on Thursday and Friday nights, closures will be in place between 10pm and 5am.

Once work on the southbound carriageway is complete, it will be switched over to the northbound carriageway between junctions 30 and 31.

National Highways aims to complete the entire scheme in early November.