Elvis and Carpenter tribute concert in aid of Worksop flood relief

Double-bill tribute act is to be held on Sunday, December 8.

Worksop singers, Anne Fotheringham and Martin Wolfe, decided just over a week ago that they would put together a concert in aid of the Bassetlaw Flood Appeal.

Anne Fotheringham is a Karen Carpenter 'sound-a-like'.

Neither of the singers were personally affected by the floods but felt as though they ‘wanted to help’.

Anne said: “We are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the flood appeal.

“The Cricket Club on Central Avenue, Worksop were at the heart of the recent floods so it is a fitting place to hold the concert. Local people and businesses have been very generous already by donating raffle prizes and money to start off the funds.”

Anne, who has been a professional singer for eight years will be performing hits by the Carpenters, she said: “I have been a fan of the sister/brother act all of my life, although I’m not a Karen Carpenter look-a-like.”

Martin is a life-long Elvis Presley fan and was encouraged by Anne to take his performance live a couple of years ago. He has been described as a ‘fantastic tribute to the King’.

Floods hit Worksop on November 8 and were described by residents ‘as worse than the floods of 2007’ as shops and homes faced extensive damages.

Fundraising for the Flood Relief Appeal has been ongoing around the Worksop area by many in the community in a variety of ways.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets are £10 and can be purchased at the Worksop Cricket Club.