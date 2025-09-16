While the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Nottinghamshire a rating out of five stars.
Visitors have commented on the food, drink, service and atmosphere at branches in the Nottinghamshire area, including Mansfield, Hucknall and Worksop.
See how your favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of nine, ranked from best to worst.
Here are all our local Wetherspoons, rated best to worst
2. The Stag & Pheasant
The Stag & Pheasant, on Clumber Street, Mansfield received a 4/5 rating based on 2,439 reviews Photo: Google
3. The Dominie Cross
The Dominie Cross on Grove Street, Retford, has a 4/5 rating based on 1,520 reviews. Photo: Google
4. The Liquorice Gardens
The Liquorice Gardens, on Newcastle Street, Worksop received a 4/5 rating based on 1,679 reviews. Photo: Google