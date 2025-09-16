While the popular chain pubs tend to share many similarities, reviewers on Google have given each Wetherspoons pub in Nottinghamshire a rating out of five stars.

Visitors have commented on the food, drink, service and atmosphere at branches in the Nottinghamshire area, including Mansfield, Hucknall and Worksop.

See how your favourite Wetherspoons pub stacks up in this list of nine, ranked from best to worst.

1 . 'Spoons Here are all our local Wetherspoons, rated best to worst (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: TOLGA AKMEN Photo Sales

2 . The Stag & Pheasant The Stag & Pheasant, on Clumber Street, Mansfield received a 4/5 rating based on 2,439 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Dominie Cross The Dominie Cross on Grove Street, Retford, has a 4/5 rating based on 1,520 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Liquorice Gardens The Liquorice Gardens, on Newcastle Street, Worksop received a 4/5 rating based on 1,679 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales