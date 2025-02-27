Eight special ways to celebrate Mother's Day in and around Worksop this March

3 . Flowers for a special mum

Why not surprise your mum with some beautiful flowers from one of Worksop's best florists? According to Google reviews, top choices include Watson Road's Bo-Kay, and Beautiful bouquets on Stubbing Lane. Be sure to check their availability, as they may be fully booked during this busy time. If you're unable to arrange a bouquet beforehand, you can always purchase some store-bought flowers from your nearest supermarket. Remember, it's the thought that counts. Photo: Stock Adobe