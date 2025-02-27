Eight special ways to celebrate Mother's Day in and around Worksop this March

There are numerous ways to celebrate mothers in Worksop this year.
Here are eight suggestions…
1. Quality time
Whether you're at home or out, on a budget or treating yourselves to a luxury experience, if you have a close relationship with your mother, consider spending the day together doing something you both enjoy. You could even take a stroll through Worksop's beautiful green spaces, or enjoy some weekend shopping. The most important thing is being together. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Traditional afternoon tea
If you want to treat your mother this March, consider booking an afternoon tea. According to Google reviews, some of the best afternoon tea venues in Worksop are Chocolate Orange Tearooms, Miss Poppy's Coffee Shop, and The Old School Tearooms. Photo: Pixabay
3. Flowers for a special mum
Why not surprise your mum with some beautiful flowers from one of Worksop's best florists? According to Google reviews, top choices include Watson Road's Bo-Kay, and Beautiful bouquets on Stubbing Lane. Be sure to check their availability, as they may be fully booked during this busy time. If you're unable to arrange a bouquet beforehand, you can always purchase some store-bought flowers from your nearest supermarket. Remember, it's the thought that counts. Photo: Stock Adobe
4. Spa day
Why not visit a spa in our area? We have Muthu Clumber Park Hotel & Spa, Ye Olde Bell Hotel & Spa, and Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa. Photo: Konstantin Postumitenko/Adobe
