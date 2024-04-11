Eight restaurants and takeaways in Worksop with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Worksop which have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

1 . NWGU-21-03-24-food hygiene PAP-NMSYupload.jpg New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Bassetlaw Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Crazy Spuds Crazy Spuds at Cuckoo Wharf, Bridge Place, Worksop, was rated five out of five on February 28 Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . WCC Lifeline - Food Hub WCC Lifeline - Food Hub at Worksop Christian Centre on Vicars Walk, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 13 Photo: Google Photo Sales