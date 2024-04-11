Eight restaurants and takeaways in Worksop with a new food hygiene rating

We have compiled a list of takeaways and other food establishments in Worksop, and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following the most recent inspection.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:09 BST

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Worksop which have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

Crazy Spuds at Cuckoo Wharf, Bridge Place, Worksop, was rated five out of five on February 28

WCC Lifeline - Food Hub at Worksop Christian Centre on Vicars Walk, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 13

Topkapi on Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 26

