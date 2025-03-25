Eight restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:11 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend for Mother’s Day we have compiled a list of food establishments in Worksop and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last month and have been given a new rating.

The Chocolate Kitchen on West Street, Retford, was rated five out of five on February 27

The White Swan on High Street, Blyth, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 3

The Blacksmiths Arms on Main Street, Harworth, was rated five out of five on February 28

The Blacksmiths Arms on Main Street, Harworth, was rated five out of five on February 28

