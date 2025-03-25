Eight restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last month and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford Photo: Pixabay
2. The Chocolate Kitchen
The Chocolate Kitchen on West Street, Retford, was rated five out of five on February 27 Photo: Google
3. The White Swan
The White Swan on High Street, Blyth, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 3 Photo: Google
4. The Blacksmiths Arms
The Blacksmiths Arms on Main Street, Harworth, was rated five out of five on February 28 Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.