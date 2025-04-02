Eight places to take your families for food over the Easter Holiday that won't break the bank in and around Worksop

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Worksop you could try.
From offers including kids eat for free or for as little as £1 there is something for everyone.
1. Places to eat with your family
There are a number of places offering great deals on food Photo: Pixabay
2. The Dukes
At The Dukes in Worksop, and other Beefeater and Brewer's Fayre establishments, two kids eat for free with one adult breakfast Photo: submitted
3. The Cannon
At The Cannon in Worksop, and other Sizzling Pubs establishments, kids eat for £1, every Monday to Friday, from 3pm to 7pm Photo: Google Maps
4. Burger King
At Burger King, from Monday, April 7, to Sunday, April 20, kids eat free with every adult meal, via the app Photo: submitted
