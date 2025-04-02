Eight places to take your families for food over the Easter Holiday that won't break the bank in and around Worksop

The Easter Holiday is fast approaching and you might be wanting to treat yourselves and your family to a meal out so we have compiled a list of places in and around Worksop where you can eat out for a reasonable price.

If you fancy trying something different but don’t want to break the bank here are a selection of places in and around Worksop you could try.

From offers including kids eat for free or for as little as £1 there is something for everyone.

1. Places to eat with your family

At The Dukes in Worksop, and other Beefeater and Brewer's Fayre establishments, two kids eat for free with one adult breakfast

2. The Dukes

At The Dukes in Worksop, and other Beefeater and Brewer's Fayre establishments, two kids eat for free with one adult breakfast Photo: submitted

At The Cannon in Worksop, and other Sizzling Pubs establishments, kids eat for £1, every Monday to Friday, from 3pm to 7pm

3. The Cannon

At The Cannon in Worksop, and other Sizzling Pubs establishments, kids eat for £1, every Monday to Friday, from 3pm to 7pm Photo: Google Maps

At Burger King, from Monday, April 7, to Sunday, April 20, kids eat free with every adult meal, via the app

4. Burger King

At Burger King, from Monday, April 7, to Sunday, April 20, kids eat free with every adult meal, via the app Photo: submitted

