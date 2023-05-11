Edwinstowe Lions praise beneficaries of its latest community contribution

Edwinstowe and the Dukeries Lions Club gets involved with the community, such as supporting food banks, Scouts and Guides and charities like Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Jon Yarwood, club secretary, said: “We also try to help young groups, such as women's rounders, mens and boys football teams – the list is huge, far too many for me to recall.

“One this year was Bilsthorpe United under-12s football team., a progressive club with a team of coaches trying to give opportunities to lads in our area. They finished third in their league and are due to play in a cup final.

Bilsthorpe United under-12s.

“For the management team, this is just the beginning. They plan to develop other age groups, with a hope they can get a girls’ team up and running. For these plans, they need more coaches and a bigger support network.

“The Lions have and hopefully will continue to support them, but it is expensive. Kits, ground rents, grass cutting all cost, so anyone who would like to help, please contact me.

“We are proud of our support, why not join us to continue their journey.”

Mr Yarwood said the club also needed more Lions.

He said: “It is not a huge commitment, but is certainly rewarding. Our club has lots of fun doing what we do, so if you like food, a drink, a laugh and meeting new people, whether you are single or a couple, young or old, please get in touch and come to a meeting."

