By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Jul 2024, 14:34 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 13:18 BST

An Edwinstowe family was overjoyed at the weekend when their missing cat, Miley, found his way home after disappearing during the heatwave.

Miley disappeared from his Sixth Avenue home, in Edwinstowe, leaving his owners concerned for his safety, particularly in the high temperatures.

Beauty’s Legacy, a charity focused on locating and reuniting lost or stolen pets, requested that people left out water for the cat.

Miley was reported missing on Saturday, July 27 and charity volunteers and members of the community set out food and cameras, and used drones to track his movements.

Miley the cat is missing in Edwinstowe.
Miley the cat is missing in Edwinstowe.

Miley was located after he followed his owner, Sue Wathall, from her mother's house.

With the coaxing of treats from Sue's husband, Dale, the couple were able to get Miley home.

Lisa Dean, Beauty’s Legacy founder, said: “He has sore eyes and ears and will be seen by the vet for a check up but is otherwise okay.

“Thank you to all charity volunteers, neighbours, local businesses and members of the public who have helped.

“We could not do what we do without the community pulling together like they do.

“A superb team effort.”

