An Edwinstowe couple who fought to keep their two-metre-high fence for the safety of their autistic daughter, despite facing complaints, expressed gratitude to the community for their support since announcing their fence can remain.

In 2023, Mansfield Chad and Worksop Guardian reported how a dispute arose when Cliff and Dawn Baker erected a two-metre-high fence at the front of their home on Third Avenue, which they rent from a housing association. The couple faced a series of complaints.

The reason for the fence was to reduce the risk of their daughter, Tiona-Jai, running out on to the road and in front of traffic.

Tiona-Jai has autism, learning difficulties and a rare chromosome disorder.

Edwinstowe couple Cliff and Dawn Baker with their daughter, Tiona-Jai, by the fence that was ordered to be taken down. The fence will now remain.

Mum Dawn, who herself is disabled, said: “TJ’s condition means she has no road sense at all.”

But the couple encountered challenges when a complaint was filed.

The couple appealed to the government’s Planning Inspectorate, and gained support from Tiona-Jai’s paediatrician at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

Cliff said the support received by the community has been heart-warming as Edwinstowe residents have predominantly responded positively.

He said sometimes support was shared by passing residents asking about their progress or messages of support through Facebook.

Cliff said it was through working with the council and other involved parties in the community that has resulted in the fence remaining, a year since they were first told to remove it.

He added: “The most important thing is TJ. She is happy… It has released a lot of pressure. It is about her safety.”