Edwinstowe cat missing in unfamiliar area – over 15 miles away from home

A search is underway for a missing cat from Edwinstowe, last seen at a cattery in Ranskill and now possibly lost in an unfamiliar area.

Tobias escaped from Malt Kiln Cattery in Ranskill where he was staying while his family were on holiday, over 15 miles away home his Edwinstowe home.

Tobias was last seen on Thursday, August 7 – he is an adult male, shorthaired, neutered and microchipped.

On Sunday, August 10, volunteers from the Nottinghamshire-based animal welfare charity Beauty's Legacy were out posting posters in the Ranskill area to raise awareness about the missing cat, as temperatures soared.

Charity founder Lisa Dean said: “We now have live-feed cameras and food set out on private land, thanks to the landowners for allowing us this opportunity.

“We hope Tobias will come out when he catches a whiff of the sardines.

“However, please remain vigilant if you live in Ranskill or the surrounding villages. It’s surprising how far and quickly a cat can travel.

“Remember to check your cameras, especially overnight, for any sightings of him.

Tobias is originally from Edwinstowe.

“If you leave food out for cats or wildlife, please take a moment to see if he is visiting.

“Additionally, if you have a pond or bird bath, he may be coming by for water.

“Please do not approach him as he will run away.”

To report sightings, please call 07866026343 and join the Facebook group for Tobias at www.facebook.com/groups/1996803067446362.