Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has launched a new ‘Wilder Welcome’ volunteers scheme at Idle Valley Nature Reserve. Picture: Di Fisher

EDF, the French energy giant that runs the West Burton A plant, are endorsing the Wildlife Trust’s new ‘Wilder Welcome’ scheme to recruit and train volunteers at the Idle Valley visitor centre near Retford.

These volunteers will greet visitors, provide information about each reserve and its wildlife and host introductory on-site activities.

This focus on engagement is vital to increase awareness of the environment, habitats and wildlife - especially to achieve the required changes to halt climate change and habitat loss by 2030.

Over the years, EDF’s West Burton Power Station has supported the Trust’s local education programs, sponsored the Trust’s Annual Environmental Awards and more recently the Trust’s Wildlife on Your Doorstep (WOYD) awards.

EDF is one of the UK’s largest investors in renewable energy and is helping Britain to achieve Net Zero by leading the transition to a cleaner, low emission electric future and tackling climate change.

The firm’s nuclear power stations and more than thirty wind farms make up around one-fifth of the country’s demand.

Gavin Lancaster, plant manager for West Burton A, said: “We have worked in partnership with Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust for many years and welcome their input into our local community.

“It’s very important to us to help where we can and the volunteering initiative will open up opportunities for visitors to find out more specific information about the local wildlife and their habitats and learn about the amazing wildlife in their areas.”

Blake Coghill, the Trust’s Wilder Nottinghamshire Officer, said “The Wilder Welcome Volunteers play a vital role in creating engaging and inclusive spaces at our flagship reserves.

“They will provide accessible points of information as they walk around interacting and greeting visitors, sharing maps and discussing our local nature.

“We have started recruitment for this exciting role and have already begun to induct our new volunteers in learning more about our flagship sites and what makes them special so that they can share this with our visitors.

“We are still recruiting and welcoming applications – the Wilder Welcome Volunteers are an exciting step in our aim to engage one in four people to take action for nature.”