From Friday March 29 to Sunday April 14 the Easter family trail offers lots of activities to keep the little ones entertained.

Visitors can challenge friends and family to a game of crazy golf and practice their aim on the coconut shy. Try balancing skills with an egg & spoon race or hop like a bunny in the sack race.

There will also be magical fairies hiding in the trees ready to be spotted by eagle eyed families. £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.

The Easter Escape Trail is designed for older children and adults who want to enjoy playing detective. Solve riddles to discover the next location, decipher codes and find hidden objects, all to uncover a final destination where a prize can be claimed. £3 per trail, includes a chocolate egg.

The Easter Dog Agility Trail will be based outside Central Bark, Clumber’s dog-friendly cafe. Dogs can enjoy the a-frame, seesaw, hurdles, tunnel and stop for a photo on the 'paws' box too.

Once completed, they can enjoy a free Forthglade treat in Central Bark, and owners can enjoy a cuppa and a slice of cake too in the stunning surroundings.