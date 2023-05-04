EMR, which operates services on the Robin Hood Line, said gateline staff often have access to phone chargers and may ask customers unable to show e-tickets to charge their phones or buy another ticket – which can lead to an unnecessary delay.

Neil Grabham, EMR customer services director, said: “Customers not only have a duty to buy a ticket before they board one of our trains, but also they must be able to present it for inspection.

EMR is reminding customers to have sufficient phone battery power to allow the presentation of e-ticket and railcards

“Some fraudulent travellers think they can avoid paying for an e-ticket by pretending they bought one and then informing EMR staff that their phone has no charge when challenged. This excuse won’t work and if the phone cannot be charged, EMR enforcement officers will issue penalty fares.

“The majority of our trains provide customers the opportunity to charge their phones, while many of our gatelines have chargers available as needed.

“For the railway to successfully operate, improve, and secure investment, fares need to be paid for and if you choose to deliberately avoid paying for a ticket you should expect to receive a £100 penalty fare.”

A Penalty Fare may be charged if the customer travels without a valid ticket, is unable to produce the appropriate Railcard, travels in First Class accommodation with a Standard ticket, are 16 or over travelling on a child rate ticket or travels beyond the destination of the ticket.