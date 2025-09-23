East Midlands Mayor and North Notts BID unite to spotlight rural business support

North Notts BID has highlighted the importance of backing rural enterprise and the visitor economy during a discussion with East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filmed at Creswell Crags for the latest episode of The Loop video series, the conversation brought together Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, and George Buchanan, director at Creswell Crags, owner of Hodsock Priory and chair of the North Notts BID board.

As the largest district-wide business improvement district in the UK, supporting businesses over 246 square miles, North Notts BID emphasised how its services extend beyond town centres to hospitality, tourism, and rural enterprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Gillborn said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to discuss with mayor Claire Ward the real opportunities and challenges facing businesses in rural areas of North Notts.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID (left) and George Buchanan, director at Creswell Crags, owner of Hodsock Priory and chair of the North Notts BID board, joined Mayor Claire Ward as part of The Loop series.

“Through our BID member benefits package, we ensure that businesses throughout the whole district of Bassetlaw can benefit just as much as those based in our town centres.

“For example, while a popular tool in our towns, the WalkSafe app also enables users in rural areas to share their location with family and friends, increasing confidence and safety.”

George Buchanan said: “Tourist hotspots such as Creswell Crags, Hodsock Priory, The Welbeck Estate and Clumber Park are perfect examples of how our visitor economy can thrive with the right support, drawing in hundreds of thousands of people annually, boosting local spend, and strengthening communities. Collaboration with EMCCA will be vital to continuing this support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Loop is a proposed 150-mile-long active travel route by mayor Claire Ward that aims to weave together cities, towns, waterways, and countryside in the EMCCA unitary area into one connected journey. Through identifying areas requiring infrastructure support, The Loop is designed to boost the visitor economy, celebrate local identity, and promote healthier and greener ways of getting around.

Mayor Claire Ward said: “From creating local jobs to attracting visitors and investment, businesses play a fundamental role in supporting our rural areas.

“From our discussions with North Notts BID, one of five business improvement districts currently within the EMCCA area, it’s clear to see their ambition to provide a wide range of support to businesses based in rural areas, while also supporting with safety and connectivity which hugely benefits the wider public.”

For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk.